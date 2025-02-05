Drug Kingpin Ajay Thakur Kneels, Begs for Wife’s Release

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

As soon as notorious criminal Ajay Thakur was arrested, drug traffickers across the city went into hiding. On Tuesday, CP Pravin Pawar took him to task, warning of strict action against his wife and family by gathering solid evidence. Following this, Ajay knelt down, pleading for his wife’s release.

On Monday, the NDPS team arrested Ajay and his wife, Rani, for drug trafficking. Due to previous lapses in investigating Thakur’s larger ganja racket, the Police Commissioner transferred the case to the Crime Branch. On Tuesday, the court remanded Ajay and his wife to police custody for two days. Since his wife is a fourth-class employee in the municipal corporation, the police have sent a letter to the municipal administration to revoke their government accommodation if it is found to be an official residence.

Two MPDA Detentions in Two and a Half Years

Initially a petty criminal, Ajay joined hands with gangsters from Pundaliknagar and engaged in serious crimes, including robbery, major burglaries, attempted murder, and rape. A total of 32 serious cases have been registered against him.

In 2023, he tried to illegally seize a poor man’s house. He openly posted videos of drug sales on social media.

In 2022, he was detained under the MPDA Act (Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities Act). After being released, he was again detained under MPDA in December 2023.

Wife’s arrest shocks him

Despite his repeated imprisonments, Ajay’s wife, Rani, had never been in police records before. However, with her first arrest and police custody, Ajay was left stunned. Since drugs were being sold and consumed from their residence, the police have started gathering solid evidence against his entire family. The same strict action will be taken against other drug traffickers as well.