Drug peddler arrested

Aurangabad, Oct 8:

The Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) squad arrested a drug peddler and seized Mephedrone (MD)narcotic drug and other articles worth Rs 95,675 from him, said crime branch PI Avinash Aghav.

The arrested has been identified as Younus Khan Hafiz Khan (26, Asefia Colony). A case has been registered with Begumpura police station.

Police said, NDPS squad API Hareshwar Ghuge received the information that drug peddler Younous Khan is going to Bismillah Colony to sell the drugs.

Accordingly, API Ghuge, ASI Nasim Khan, Mahesh Ugale, Vishal Sonawane, Nitin Deshmukh, Dharmaraj Gaikwad, Suresh Bhise, Prajakta Waghmare and Datta Dubhalkar conducted a raid and arrested Younous Khan. The police seized 18.03 grams Mefedrone from him.