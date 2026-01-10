Drunk driver rams car into SST team; employee seriously injured

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A man, driving at high speed under the influence of alcohol, rammed his car into an SST team conducting vehicle checks ahead of the municipal elections. Employee Sachin Wani of the team was seriously injured. The incident occurred at 11.30 pm on January 8. Satara Police have registered a case against the accused, Anand Uttam Kardile (45, resident of Gulmohar Colony), who works as a clerk at a college.

Ahead of the municipal elections on January 15, stationary survey teams were deployed across the city to prevent illegal cash and goods transport. Employees Sachin Gadekar, Manoj Chavan, Sachin Wani, Aniket Magre, and police constable Ritesh Jadhav were assigned to the SST team on Golwadi Road, Eitkheda area. On January 8, the team was conducting vehicle checks in a zigzag pattern when they noticed Kardile’s car (MH-20-DV-6080) speeding. The team signaled him to stop, but he did not, and collided with the car being inspected, injuring Wani. The crash caused panic among other drivers and team members. Wani sustained serious head and leg injuries and was rushed to the hospital. Kardile, heavily intoxicated, could barely speak and stumbled while giving his name. Satara Deputy Inspector Nirmala Rakh arrived at the scene, took Kardile into custody, and filed a case against him.