Drunk thief caught red-handed in Satara

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Residents of Satara’s Chhatrapatinagar nabbed a petty thief red-handed while he was attempting a burglary on the night of August 25.

The accused, identified as Altaf Qureshi (28), a resident of Talkhed in Majalgaon, allegedly broke into a flat in Saiprasad Apartments owned by Amol Suryawanshi (41). He first forced open the door of a neighbouring house to gain entry. On noticing suspicious activity, Suryawanshi alerted other residents. Locals rushed to the spot, caught Altaf in the act, and thrashed him before informing Satara police. Sub-inspector Nandkumar Bhandare and his team arrived promptly and took the accused into custody.