Drunk youth hijacks ST bus, parks it at platform

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A drunken youth allegedly broke the glass of the door of a parked state transport (ST) bus and took control of it, driving the vehicle within the bus stand and parking it at a platform to pick up passengers. The shocking incident occurred at the Cidco bus stand at around 8.40 pm on Friday.

Based on a complaint filed by ST bus driver Piraji Sonkamble, a case has been registered against Shubham Sanjay Nikam (24), a resident of Bhalgaon in Mehkar, at the MIDC Cidco police station.

According to the complaint, Sonkamble had arrived in the city from Deglur with passengers and parked the bus at the stand for a halt. He stepped away briefly to use the restroom and accidentally left the key inside the bus. When he returned about five minutes later, the bus was missing. During a search, he found the bus parked at platform number 4, with a youth sitting in the driver’s seat. Sonkamble immediately apprehended him.

The accused was found to be under the influence of alcohol and later admitted to breaking the bus door glass himself. On receiving information, MIDC Cidco police rushed to the spot and took him into custody. Police sub-inspector Lakhansingh Pachlore registered the case, while constable Arvind Mene is conducting further investigation.

Police said a major mishap was averted as the youth was caught before the bus left the premises or passengers boarded it.