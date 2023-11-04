Drunkards causing nuisance at Harsul T-Point

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The pedestrians and vehicle-owners passing by Harsul T-Point complained of facing inconvenience due to illegal selling of liquor, near a petrol pump, for the past many years.

It is learnt that the drunkards gather at the T-Point late in the evening daily. They are the ones for whom going to have alcohol in a bar is not affordable financially. Hence the illegal liquor business and consumption continues till late in the night. Many times, in a state of semi-consciousness, the drunkards also urinate by standing irresponsibly on the sides of the road. This situation pushes pedestrians, especially women to down their heads in shame or face embarrassment. The alcohol business seems to be running with the nexus of cops, it is said.