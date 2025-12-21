Drunken woman creates ruckus at police station

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A drunk woman caused a commotion at Pundliknagar police station. Even after police officers tried to calm her down, she shouted, “What can you do? Who are you to question me?” The incident occurred on Saturday around 12.30 pm. The accused woman has been identified as Bharti Rathod (Vishrantinagar). Based on the complaint by police officer Sonali Akolkar, a case of obstructing government work has been registered at Pundliknagar police station.