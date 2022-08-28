Dry fruits stolen from trader’s house

Aurangabad, Aug 28:

Thieves broke into the house of a trader in Fazalpura and made off with dry fruits and cash, all amounting to worth Rs 1.40 lakh on August 10. A case in this regard was registered with City Chowk police station on Saturday.

Police said, trader Sajjad Ahmed Wani Shaukat Ahmad Wani (native of Anantnag, Jammu Kashmir) lives in Rupmahal Apartment, Fazalpura on rent. On August 10, the thieves stole dry fruits and cash, all worth Rs 1.40 lakh.