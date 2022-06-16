DTE reaches 1.50 L school students to increase poly admissions

Aurangabad, June 16:

The Aurangabad region of the Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) reached 1.50 lakh students in the eight districts during the last few months to increase admissions in polytechnics. Around 10 to 50 per cent seats remain vacant in mostly private polytechnics across the State for different reasons including rising in admission seats, and the unavailability of jobs.

The DTE implemented a project ‘School Connect’ in the region to create awareness among school students about the courses and employment.

Talking to this newspaper, joint director of DTE (Aurangabad region) Dr Umesh Nagdeve said that DTE officers and polytechnic teachers visited 3,000 schools in the eight districts of the region and reached 1.50 lakh students. He hoped that the number of admissions would be increased in polytechnics this year because of the initiative.

The admission registration process to post-SSC, HSC in Engineering and Technology diploma courses in Government, private aided and unaided polytechnics has already begun. After the registration, aspirants can get verified and confirmed the application form up to June 30

50 FCs in region

The DTE started Facilitation Centres to help students in the admissions process. There are 338 FCs in the six divisions of the State including 50 centres in the Aurangabad division.

The principals and directors were instructed to make available the required manpower and basic facilities for the admission process. Some of the top FCs from Marathwada are Government Polytechnics from Beed, Hingoli, Ambad, Jalna, Nanded, Osmanabad, Parbhani, and Puranmal Lahoti Government Polytechnic, Latur and Government Residential Women's Polytechnic, Latur.

Over 12.5 K seats in M’wada

There are more than 12,500 seats in 55 polytechnics in Aurangabad, Jalna, Beed, Osmanabad, Parbhani, Latur, Hingoli and Nanded districts.