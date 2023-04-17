Dummy fled; examinee arrested

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A dummy candidate appearing for the online examination for the recruitment of class C in vocational education and training directorate fled away when was being searched at the Shri IT Online exam centre at the Chikalthana MIDC area on Sunday. However, the original examinee who came at the centre after some time was nabbed and later handed over to the Chikalthana MIDC police station.

The arrested has been identified as Shrikant Sukhdev Kedare.

Police said, Vaibhav Patil runs Shri IT Centre on behalf of Tata Consultancy Services at Chikalthana MIDC area. Several online examinations are held in this centre. Pawar looks after all the work in the centre.

On Sunday, the online examination of vocational education and training directorate class C was held between 9.30 am and 10 am. Out of the total 142 candidates, 127 appeared for the examination. The centre head Manoj Ambade got suspicious over the activities of a candidate sitting on seat no. 50. Hence, he minutely searched him and found a transmitter, sim, blue tooth, earphone, mobile and an aadhar card having the name Shrikant Sukhdev Kedare. However, he ran away from the centre when he was being searched. After some time, the original examinee Shrikant Kedare came and sat on that seat. The centre administration then nabbed him and handed him over to Cidco MIDC police. He was presented before the court on Monday and has been remanded in police custody for three days.