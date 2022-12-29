Duplicate silver donated in temple

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad

Several devotees donated silver in the Sansthan Ganpati temple and around one kg of silver was collected. When the temple trustees when took the silver to the goldsmith to make the jewellery, it was found that out of total of one kg silver, only around 200 grams was original and the rest was fake.

Trustee Prarfulla Malani said that during the Ganpati festival, around 1 kg of silver was collected in the temple. When it was taken to the goldsmith, it was found that most of the silver was white metal, which appeared like silver. As the things have to be registered with the charitable commissioner, we have taken a certificate of fake silver from the goldsmith, he said.

The cost of one kg of silver at present is Rs 54,300, but metal costs around Rs 2,000 per kg.

Former president of the temple Manoj Padalkar said that the treasury of Sansthan Ganpati is opened once a year. The donors have to present a receipt of the valuable articles and the temple in return gives a receipt of the donation. Hence, the donors should check whether the silver donated is original and should purchase such articles from an authentic and reliable jeweller.