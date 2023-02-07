SA20: Joburg Super Kings overwhelm MI Cape Town,remain in race for semis spot

Johannesburg, Feb 7 The Joburg Super Kings romped to a convincing 76-run victory and a bonus point against MI Cape Town in SA20 at the Wanderers as they maintained their momentum in the build-up to the semifinals.

The big defeat ended MI Cape Town's season, on a disappointing note. The Newlands-based team were already eliminated from the competition before the clash against the Super Kings but slipped to yet another defeat to finish at the bottom of the points table.

Simon Katich's team will rue a couple of last-over finishes that could have changed the complexion of the season, but ultimately they will have to ponder about how they are going to improve next season.

The Joburg Super Kings, meanwhile, can look forward to their upcoming semi-final with confidence.

The victory was set up by Leus de Plooy's 81 not out which powered the home team to 189/6 in their 20 overs. Du Plooy received solid support from Australian T20 World Cup winner Matthew Wade, who carved out 40 off just 18 balls.

MI Cape Town had started well with the ball by picking up three wickets in the Powerplay through George Linde (1-16) and Sam Curran (2-26).

In fact, Linde dismissed the tournament's leading scorer and Super Kings captain Faf du Plessis with the first delivery of the innings, courtesy of a brilliant diving catch by MICT captain Rashid Khan.

MI Cape Town's reply, however, stuttered from the start with none of their batters being able to capitalise on a good start. Rassie van der Dussen made 20, while Grant Roelofsen managed 21.

Young Dewald Brevis fought a lone hand at the backend of the innings, but ultimately the Super Kings' bowling and fielding were too good for MI Cape Town on the night.

Left-arm spinner Kyle Simmons (3-23) impressed again with another three-wicket haul, while Gerald Coetzee's wicket tally continues to bulge with figures of 3 for 27.

Maheesh Theekshana was equally impressive with 2-16 as MI Cape Town folded for 113 all out.

The Super Kings entrenched their second position on the Betway SA20 table with 27 points - equal to that of the table-topping Pretoria Capitals who have a superior net run rate.

Brief scores:

Joburg Super Kings 189/6 in 20 overs (Leus du Plooy 81 not out, Matthew Wade 40; Sam Curran 2-26, Jofra Archer 2-35) beat MI Cape Town 113 all out in 17.5 overs (Dewald Brevis 27; Kyle Simmonds 3-23, Gerald Coetzee 3-27, Maheesh Theekshana 2-16) by 76 runs.

