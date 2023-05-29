"Hopefully I will get another autograph from him after IPL final": Sunil Gavaskar on MS Dhoni

New Delhi [India], May 29 : Legendary Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar said that Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni has proved his greatness year after year and he hopes to get another autograph from MSD after the Indian Premier League (IPL) final between CSK and Gujarat Titans (GT).

Rain played spoilsport in Ahmedabad on Sunday as the highly-anticipated IPL 2023 Final was moved to the Reserve Day on Monday. Inclement weather came as a setback to the fans but it has not dampened their morale.

A large number of spectators are expected to grace the Narendra Modi Stadium to watch defending champions Gujarat Titans take on Chennai Super Kings in the grand finale. The high-stakes contest between two strong and deserving teams in TATA IPL 2023 is expected to live up to the billings and fans are hoping the sky will be clear in the evening.

The sea of yellow will once again descend in the stadium in large number for one last time in this season and millions will be glued to their television screens to watch their beloved 'Thala' MS Dhoni in action in IPL 2023.

Not just cricket fans, cricket legend like Sunil Gavaskar will also be waiting for the CSK captain to walk in the middle and lead the Yellow Army from the front. Gavaskar wishes to take another autograph from MSD on his shirt after the IPL 2023 Final. Notably, Dhoni signed Gavaskar's shirt after CSK's final home match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) this season.

Speaking on Star Sports' Cricket Live, Gavaskar said, "I have been a fan of MS Dhoni for all that he has done for Indian Cricket. He has proven his greatness year after year and I will be his fan forever. Hopefully, I will get another autograph from him after the IPL Final."

Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh has hailed MS Dhoni and CSK for keeping things simple and credited this approach is behind their success.

Harbhajan said, "Once his team is set, MS Dhoni and the team management does not tamper with the Playing 11 no matter who is available on the bench. A player like Ben Stokes - their most expensive player at auction - had to sit on the bench even after regaining his fitness because the team combination was doing well. Belief in players takes a big team forward and CSK is testimony to the same."

MS Dhoni has been in fine form this season. Though fans have not witnessed long innings from Dhoni this season, he has provided CSK with some valuable runs with his entertaining cameos in the end, largely powered by his towering sixes.

Dhoni has scored 104 runs in this IPL in 11 innings at an average of 34.67 and a strike rate of 185.71. He has the best score of 32*. He has struck three fours and 10 sixes in this season.

Attention will once again be on proficient Gujarat Titans' opening batter Shubman Gill, who is the Orange Cap holder of the season. The young India batter, who has slammed three centuries in the last four innings, will be aiming to become the second batter after Virat Kohli to score 900-plus runs in a single season.

Former India cricketer Mohammed Kaif lauded Gill for his ability to mould himself according to the situation of the game and that makes him such an exciting batter.

Kaif said, "Shubman Gill has this unique ability to adapt to the demand of the situation. He can play explosive shots at the start of the innings and even in the middle overs, he is capable of hitting those big shots. He generally looks to set his eyes first and then go ballistic in the middle overs which is a great sign for any big batter. He knows how to convert the starts into big knocks consistently."

Gill currently holds the Orange Cap in IPL 2023. He has scored 851 runs in 16 matches at an average of 60.78, with three centuries and four fifties. His best score is 129. His runs have come at a strike rate of 156.43.

Defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) and four-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will lock horns in the final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday, making this GT's second successive final and CSK's 10th, the most by any time in league's history.

Gujarat Titans Squad: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Joshua Little, Srikar Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Odean Smith, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Pradeep Sangwan, Matthew Wade, Jayant Yadav, Dasun Shanaka, Abhinav Manohar, Alzarri Joseph, Darshan Nalkande, Urvil Patel, Yash Dayal

Chennai Super Kings Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Shivam Dube, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Mitchell Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Akash Singh, Ben Stokes, Dwaine Pretorius, Sisanda Magala, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, RS Hangargekar, Bhagath Varma, Nishant Sindhu.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor