Australian star all-rounder Glenn Maxwell ruled out of the T20I series against South Africa

All-rounder Glenn Maxwell has been ruled out of the T20I series in South Africa following an ankle injury sustained during training. The 34-year-old, who already has a metal plate on his left leg after suffering a fracture last November, aggravated his ankle on the same leg during Australia's first training session. As a result, the Australian selectors have opted for a safety-first approach and are confident that he will be available for the three-match ODI series in India just before the World Cup. "We will monitor Glenn's recovery with a view to him being available for the three-match ODI series in India in advance of the World Cup," said selector Tony Dodemaide.

Maxwell was anyway not picked for the ODIs in South Africa as he was scheduled to return home for the birth of his first child. Australia will have a second string squad for the T20Is now with the likes of Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Cameron Green and David Warner also missing out. All-rounder Mitchell Marsh will captain the side in the three-match series that gets underway on Wednesday (August 30).Veteran wicketkeeper Matthew Wade, whose international future was in doubt having not played for the national side post the T20 World Cup at home last year, has now been roped in as the replacement player.Wade was left out of the initial squad with the selectors opting to give Josh Inglis an opportunity in South Africa.

