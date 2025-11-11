Duplicate voters to face criminal charges – Arun Jarhad

Vaijapur:

In view of the upcoming Vaijapur Municipal Council general elections, a special campaign has been launched to remove duplicate names from the voters’ list. If a person is found registered as a voter in more than one place and fails to submit a declaration of consent, criminal action will be taken against them, warned sub-divisional officer Dr. Arun Jarhad.

Within the limits of the Vaijapur Municipal Council, 949 voters have been registered at two or more locations, while 270 voters have their names listed both in the city and in rural areas. Moreover, names of several voters who migrated from Vaijapur years ago still appear in the local voters’ list.

Registering as a voter in more than one constituency is a legal offence, as is possessing more than one voter identity card. The office of the Returning Officer and Voter Registration Officer has started sending consent forms (Form-A) to suspected duplicate voters. Each voter must indicate in which constituency, ward, or village they wish to retain their name and submit the completed form to their respective Booth Level Officer (BLO).

Additionally, voters possessing more than one identity card must submit the extra cards to the concerned authorities, appealed Dr. Arun Jarhad. He also cautioned that criminal proceedings will be initiated against those who fail to comply within the stipulated time.