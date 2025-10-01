Durga idol immersion ceremony with ‘Sindoor Khela’

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Bengali Association, Waluj MIDC organized various programs from September 28 to October 2 on the occasion of Durga Puja. This was the 22nd consecutive year of the celebration, held at Anand Hall, in front of Shri Swami Samarth Temple, Bajajnagar.

On Wednesday, October 1, at 10 a.m., the traditional Bengali ritual ‘Sindoor Khela’ was organized. In this ritual, women applied vermillion (sindoor) before the idol of Goddess Durga and bid her an emotional farewell.

Following this, a grand procession of the idols of Durga, Kartik, Saraswati, Lakshmi, and Ganesha will be carried out. On the occasion of Dussehra evening, the procession will reach the banks of the Godavari River at Kaygaon, where the idols will be worshipped with rituals and then immersed in an eco-friendly manner.

The Bengali Association, Waluj MIDC has appealed to devotees to participate in this immersion ceremony. Along with this, immersion ceremonies of Durga idols installed by other mandals in Waluj Mahanagar will also be conducted.