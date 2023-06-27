Dy CM to inaugurate water scheme works

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will inaguraute work done under ‘Jal Jeevan Mission’ at new tehsil office, in Gangapru tehsil, at 10 am, on June 30.

MLA Prashant Bamb said that the Rs 1075 crore scheme would prove a boon for water supply in 373 villages in Gangapur and Vaijapur tehsils. This is the biggest scheme in the state under the mission.

Hamlets, settlements in 262 villages from Gangapur tehsil and 111 villages from Vaijapur tehsil will get water through tap for 12 months. Water will be brought to Gangapur from the Godavari River.

A total of 17 water storage tanks will be developed to supply water to the villages under the scheme. These tanks will get from a mega water purification centre to be developed at Gangapur.

The State Government sanctioned Rs 1075 crore for the project. A total of 50 per cent work was completed in both tehsils. The deputy CM will inaugurate the work.

Union Minister of State for Railway, union Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad, Cooperative Minister Atul Save, and MLA Haribhau Bagade will also grace the event. MLA Bamb said that certificates and other items would be distributed to beneficiaries of various schemes.