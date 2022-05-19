E-bikes on the radar of transport commissioner

Aurangabad, May 19:

Around 66,482 e-bikes are running on roads across the State. Illegal alterations have led to e-bikes catching fire and causing accidents. The transport commissioner office has decided to launch a Statewide campaign for manufacturing and distributors of such vehicles. Companies manufacturing such e-bikes in Aurangabad will also be under scanner. Cases will also be filed against those making unauthorized alterations to the vehicles.

The transport commissioner on Thursday convened a meeting of regional transport officials (RTO) via video conferencing due to rising e-bike accidents. Discussions were held on curbing the unauthorized alterations and manufacturing of e-bikes. The State government has implemented Maharashtra Electric Vehicle Policy-2021 in connection with the implementation of environment friendly vehicles. E-bikes with a capacity of less than 250 watts and a speed limit of less than 25 kmph are exempted from registration. Some automakers are selling e-bikes without a certificate from a recognized organization.

Why the increased risk of fire

Illegal alterations to vehicles are being made by some people who are approved to manufacture vehicles. Battery capacity is being increased to more than 250 watts, speed limit is being increased to more than 25 kmph. The transport commissioner mentioned that such e-bikes are causing accidents due to fire.

Be sure to inspect the vehicle

When buying an e-bike, one must make sure that it has a testing agency certificate. Vehicle manufacturers should also not make unauthorized alterations to vehicles. An investigation will be launched in this regard, said Sanjay Metrewar, RTO.