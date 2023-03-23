Early Childhood Assn meet on Curriculum Framework

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Early Childhood Association Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar chapter organised a panel discussion on National Curriculum Framework (NCF) 2022, here recently.

The programme was moderated by the Territory Head of ECA local chapter Sneha Gupta. The panelists included Dr Vijayam Ravi, Ruchira Darda, Dr Madhushree Saoji, Namrata Jajoo, and Shubhra Varma. The NCF is an important policy document that guides the development of curriculum and pedagogy in schools across India. It is designed to provide a framework for education that is child-centred, inclusive, and relevant to the needs of the society. The panelists shared their insights on the NCF.

Team ECA including secretary Meeta Kapoor, treasurer Nikita Agrawal, and the working committee members Neeropama Bafna, Rushmi Chopra, Pallavi Narwade, Soniya Kaur Daroga, and Annapurna Hulmajge worked for the success.

The panel discussion provided a platform for educators to gain a better understanding of NCF 2022 and its implications for early childhood education.