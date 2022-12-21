Eco-Achievers Quiz held in city

Aurangabad

The state-level SAEVUS Eco-Achievers Quiz on Wildlife was held at Jawaharlal Nehru Engineering College on Monday. The quiz was jointly organised by Aurangabad First, MGM Clover Dale School, and HAP International School.

Stepping Stone High School team emerged winner and will represent Aurangabad in State Level Quiz which will be held in Mumbai during February 2023.

Aurangabad First president Prashant Deshpande was the chief guest of the inauguration function of the Quiz while the guests of honour were the director of MGM Clover Dale School Ranjeet Kakkad, chief manager of State Bank of India Gangadhar, quiz master Vrushal Pendharkar and Hap international School director Habib Shaikh.

Speaking on the occasion, Deshpande said, the present environmental challenges had a severe impact on human beings. Human life is endangered due to their own wrong actions. We need to take efforts to bring change in the environment.

Kakkad requested the schools and students to join and promote the Tree Census initiative of Aurangabad First.

Habib Shaikh said that these types of quiz programmes should be organised regularly to encourage the students. Winning or losing does not matter but participation is important.

Executive secretary Hemant Landge conducted the proceedings and presented a vote of thanks. Lalit Jadhav, Rasika Pantoji Nikhil Bhalerao, and others took efforts for the success of the event.