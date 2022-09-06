Eco-friendly Ganesha workshop at Krayon Kids Nursery

Aurangabad, Sept 5:

Krayon Kids Nursery, Beed Bypass organized shadu mati Ganesha making workshop along with Maurya Foundation. Prakash Kulkarni demonstrated how to Make Ganesha idol with shadu mati.

Students and parents enjoyed the session.

Eco-friendly Ganesha idols easily get dissolved in water and do not cause any harm to nature. Principal Pallavi Narwade urged parents to use eco-friendly decoration and avoid use of plastic and thermocol.

Manisha Sonne and Rashmi Dekate took efforts for the programme.