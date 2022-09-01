Eco-friendly idol making at Pinks N Blues

Aurangabad, Sept 1:

Pinks N Blues Preschool Satara Parisar arranged an eco-friendly Ganesha Idol making workshop. Teacher Supriya Wade taught students how to make Ganesha Idol with Shadu maati. Parents were also invited. Students were excited to play with clay and make the idol. They were taught it’s a ten days festival marking the birth of elephant-headed Ganesha, the god of prosperity and wisdom. Students sang songs like Morya re bappa morya re and Jay Ganesh, Jay Ganesh Deva.