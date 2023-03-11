Eco Green to felicitate Home Garden competition winners

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Eco Green Foundation and Green Barter Group have organised a function to distribute prizes to the winners of the Home Gardens competition at Maulana Azad Research Foundation, tomorrow at 10 am.

Local expert Shakuntala Desarda and bird expert Dr Kishore Pathak will be the chief guests at the function.

The experts will share their contributions and work with the audience present on the occasion to enhance their knowledge. Dr Pathak through a slide show will highlight the existing birds at Himayat Baugh, Salim Ali Sarovar and other parts of the city.

The show will also highlight the details of human-friendly animals on the occasion.