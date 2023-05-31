ED serves notice to former district collector Sunil Chavan?

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In a surprising development, a rumour is playing around saying that the Enforcement Directorate has served notice to the former district collector and present agriculture commissioner Sunil Chavan in connection with the irregularity in the tender process of the PMAY on Wednesday.

The newspaper representative tried to contact Chavan but was in vain as he did not respond to any of the calls.

As reported earlier, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has filed criminal offences against four companies which had participated in the tender process of the PMAY housing scheme after it found that all the tenders were submitted through one IP address.

The target was to build 40,000 residential blocks under the scheme. The Department of Revenue was responsible for providing the land for the construction of residential blocks. The then collector Sunil Chavan, in March 2022, had allocated land at Teesgaon, Padegaon, Harsul and Chikalthana. The large pool of land was available on paper at Teesgaon, but later on, it was observed that 90 per cent of the land was under mountains and occupied by stone quarries. In the meantime, the ED made a surprise entry in February 2023. So far, the directorate has called the CSMC deputy commissioner Aparna Thete for inquiry twice.

In the meantime, the rumour of ED’s notice to Chavan spread like wildfire. However, there is no official confirmation of the development.