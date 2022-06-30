Edn Dept receives complaints of illegal fees hike

Aurangabad, June 30:

The Education Department is receiving complaints about 20 per cent to 35 per cent fee hikes in private English schools in the district. Education officer M K Deshmukh said that action would be taken against the schools if the norms are flouted while increasing the fees.

As per the provisions in Maharashtra Education Societies Act 2011, around 15 per cent of fees can be increased in two years.

He warned private school management and headmasters about the fee hike of taking strict action.

The district has 4,602 schools. Of them, 2,131 schools are belonging to Zilla Parishad (ZP).

There are 3326 Marathi medium schools in the district. A total of 443 schools are of Urdu medium while the figure of English schools is 824. The district has nine Hindi schools also.

The new academic year began on June 13. So, bloc education officers are receiving two to four complaints about the fee hikes daily.

The written complaint against a heavy increase in fees is less. The warning to such schools is being given. But, the schools do not listen to the education officer and deputy director of education (Aurangabad division) as they have powers just to recommend stern actions.

Meanwhile, two English schools were blacklisted in the district. Despite this, parents are rushing to the schools for admissions. It is mandatory to set up an executive body of the Parents-Teachers Association (PTA).

The parents were urged to be aware of PTA formation. The Education Department said that the decision about the fee hike should be taken by PTA. It also appealed to parents to make written complaints about an increase in fees.