Edu Dept recommends to de-affiliated Swapnapurti college; centre conducts exams in godown

Aurangabad, March 23:

The Education Department recommended the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) to de-affiliate Swapnapurti College (Gevrai Tanda) for giving wrong information about the facilities.

It may be noted students were found taking the examinations in pandal at Nilajgaon HSC Centre. The State Board made recommendations to withdraw the school’s permission for providing wrong information. This was fresh in memory. Another higher secondary school ‘Swapnapurti School was found holding the examinations at a godown on Tuesday.

The college informed the State Board on February 15 that it had six classrooms of 18X22, 122 dual desks, separate washroom, electricity and fan facilities, 20 students admitted to Arts, 62 of Science and 11 of Commerce stream.

A team of three bloc education officers-Shriram Kedar, Venkat Komatwar and Anil Pawar visited the schools yesterday and found that the school education society had only one classroom while students were taking the examination at a rented godown which was around half a kilometre away from it.

So, the education officer (secondary) M K Deshmukh recommended the divisional office of MSBSHSE to de-affiliate the schools for lack of required facilities. He also made recommendations for shifting students to another centre.