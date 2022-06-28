Edu Dept to fix intake of each junior college; 950 HMs attend meeting

Aurangabad June 28:

The Education Department will fix the intake of each junior college in the district for the academic year 2022-23 after verifying basic facilities.

This was informed in a meeting of headmasters and principals of self-financed, private aided and unaided, all mediums, secondary and higher secondary schools of the district, organised by the Education Department of Zilla Parishad at CSMS Polytechnic, Kanchanwadi, on Tuesday. Around 950 headmasters and principals attended the meeting in the two shifts.

The teams of the officers will visit the college and submit its report. The colleges cannot give admission to the 11th standard without fixation of seat intake. The new academic year began on June 13 while regular classes students on June 15. A three-point formula was adopted for the academic year 2022-23. The formula is ‘Quality Development, Mutual Communication and Proper Evaluation.

The headmasters were asked to prepare a subject-wise teachers group for proper teaching planning. The teachers will have to plan effective teaching in the post-Covid situation.

The meeting was held in two sessions. The first session was conducted from 10 am to 1 pm for headmasters of secondary schools (5th to 10 standards, 8th to 10th standards and 9th and 10th standards).

The HMs of higher secondary schools (5th to 12th standards, 8th to 12th standards and 11th and 12th standards) attended the meeting between 2 pm to 6 pm. Education Officer Madhukar Deshmukh and other officers of the education department guided the participants.