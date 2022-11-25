Educated woman guides whole family

Aurangabad: “If a woman becomes literate, she guides the whole family. Before the arrival of Prophet Mohammed (PBUH), girls were buried alive in Arab countries. Prophet Mohammed gave rights to women in the life of men to seek knowledge. If a woman is educated, its impact can be seen on the whole family,” said Maulana Naseemuddin Miftai, an Islamic scholar.

He was speaking in a programme organised at Alamgir Hall of Baitul Yateem, recently to release the Islamic Quiz Competition Book of Jamaitul Madina.

Former secretary of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation Mehboob Khan Pathan, Gulam Rasul Khan, Shakeeb Khusro, Shareque Naqshabandi, Mustaque Malik,

an officer from Income Tax Department Shakeel Khan, Principal Dr Abubakar Bawzir, Dr Shaikh Aslam Parvez were present. Maulana Ilyas Khan Falahi also guided the participants. Earlier, convener Mubashshir Imam of Jamiatul Madina gave an introductory speech.