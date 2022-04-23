Education commissioner insists on zero pendency

Aurangabad, April 21:

The education commissioner Suraj Mandhre has issued orders to preserve the CCTV footage of the visitors coming to various departments of the education department. He has also instructed the department to keep zero pendency of files in the education department. The new orders will come into effect from May 1.

Mandhre is keen on changing the prevailing system of the education department and has issued a notification for the same. He has also issued a notification for the right to service, setting a time limit of 70 days from the bona fide of the students to service book verification. He has already ordered to increasing the use of digital system, new applications and setting up of task force at the departmental and regional levels to maintain transparency in the work.