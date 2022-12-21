Education decides rise & fall of nation

Aurangabad :“Education decides rise and fall of a nation. The right to education is a fundamental human right and no one can snatch it from us,” said Wali Rahman, the founder of Umeed Academy.

He was speaking on ‘Education Reforms’ on Wednesday, the sixth day of the week-long education expo being organised at Aam Khas ground. Wali Rahmani said that one can differentiate between man and animal because of knowledge.

“Seeking knowledge is mandatory as it guarantees the programme of any nation and society,” he said. He said that society is ignoring the rights of orphans, which draws the wrath of the almighty.

“The biggest generosity is sharing happiness, love, smile and knowledge. By sharing them, one can become generous without money. The more one shares, the more one will get back,” he said. The founder of Umeed Academy said that parents should respect their children, so, that others can respect them.

Earlier in the day, programmes like Leading the Leaders for Setting the Footprints and ‘Happy Club-Mehndi Design Competition’ were held. The seven education expo will conclude on Thursday.

Today’s event

--Open stage programme on ‘Key Life Skills

--Panel discussions on ‘Thinking and Innovation’