Education Fair

The Shri Dhaneshwari Shaikshanik Sankul in Gevrai Tanda in Paithan Road has a huge campus. The campus has Dr Vedprakash Patil Pharmacy College, Agriculture, Biotechnology, Food Technology college and Agriculture Technical School, Dhaneshwari Nursuing College and School, SDMVMS Diploma Institute of Pharmacy, SBNM Polytechnic College, Industrial Training Centre, Education College, Dhaneshwari Arts, Commerce and Science College and Dhaneshwari College of Physiotherapy. Detailed information about the institutes are being provided.

Tron School of Animation

Presently, ‘VFS’ effects are used in may movies. Hence, there will be lot of career options for the students doing the basic course in ‘VFS’. The students need not have to go to the metro cities for doing this course now, as this six-month basic course is available at Tron School of Animation at Chaitanya Trade Centre on Jalna Road. Apart, there is a guarantee of jobs for those doing the editing elite, graphics design, UI/UX elite courses. The admission for these courses are open now. Comprehension Course in Digital Media and Motion Graphics and Premium Course in Digital Media and Motion Graphics are also taught here.

Nath School of Business and Technology

Nath Group and MGM University have jointly established ‘Nath School of Business and Technology’ in 2005. The courses are taught in the MGM campus. These included Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS), Bachelor of Computer Application (BCA) degree courses are taught. Similarly, post-graduate courses of Master of Management Studies (MMS) and Master of Computer Application (MCA) are taught. Information about it is available in the exhibition.

11) Gurukul Olympiad School

Motion Kota Education’s Gurukul Olympiad School is providing high quality education in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The school implements new concepts and lay stress on foundation, competitive and board exams. Education is imparted between class seventh to class tenth. It has a team of experienced teachers. JEE/NEET study material is provided and education is imparted as per the need. The information is being provided. The school has established a Maths Garden behind old Airport on Old Beed By-pass road. Impetus is given on the overall development of the students.

Arihant Honda

The results of class tenth and twelfth are out. The students will not go in colleges and classes and they will face several problems while travelling. Arihant Honda has presented two-wheeler vehicles to reduce the inconvenience of the students. 100 percent loans are provided for vehicle purchase. The youths are preferring Honda Activa a lot. It has brought the new model of OBD2. Technical information about the vehicles is being provided.

Pro-Marketing

Pro-Marketing provides digital marketing services in education and construction sectors. The services are being provided to more thand 250 organisations in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Pune and Mumbai for the past five year. The services are provided in very advanced system and assist the clients to highlight their projects on the digital platforms like Google, Facebook, Instagram, e-mail marketing, whatsapp automation and others.