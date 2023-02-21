Education field needs reforms in 360 degree

Aurangabad: “There is a need to revamp the education system in 360 degree as the evaluation of 365 days of a student is done in just three hours in today’s education system. If a student falls ill or under stress during the examination duration, it has an impact on his/her entire life,” said Atul Kothari, educationist and secretary of Shiksha Sanskriti Utthan Nyas.

He was speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the two-day Association of Indian Universities (AIU)’s West Zone Vice-chancellors Meet’ on Evaluation Reform for Transformative Higher Education’ being organised by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) at a hotel on Jalna Road, on Tuesday.

AIU president Suranjan Das presided over the function while its general secretary Dr Pankaj Mittal, and VC Dr Pramod Yeole were seated on the dais.

Atul Kothari said that the process from studying to examination is just for the jobs and it is outdated. He said that many students end life in the country because of the education system.

“There is a need to think about whether students have a feeling of patriotism, civic sense, participation in blood donation, yoga and physical exercise.

In top universities of the world, the overall performance of personality is seen for the admissions than just marks,” he added.

Dr Pankaj Mittal said that the AIU is the biggest organisation in the higher education field and has 931 affiliated universities.

Vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole said that Bamu is ahead in implementing New Education Policy which is a students-centre and preference for education in the mother tongue. AIU vice-president Dr G D Sharma, Pro-VC Dr Shyam Shirsath and registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhle were also present.

Box

Education system to be changed in phased-manner

Atul Kothari said that today’s evaluation system cannot be changed overnight.

“It needs to be revamped in a phased manner. The examination schedule is announced two months in advance. Then, students start preparations and appear for the examinations. We should have a new system in which a student should be ready to appear for the examination even if he/she is asked just one day before. Those students who have real knowledge will move ahead through it,” he said.

Box

Continuous evaluation required

Kothari said that the constant evaluation of students like four times a year in schools and colleges is needed.