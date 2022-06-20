Efforts being made to fetch water from Jayakwadi

Aurangabad, June 20:

It appears that Aurangabad, an industrial city and tourism capital will be surrounded by a network of water supply pipelines in future under various schemes. The city is facing a water shortage.

Currently, water is supplied to the city through two pipelines of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) and one pipeline of MIDC. The work is underway to build another big pipeline for AMC.

A separate pipeline was laid for DMIC. Another pipeline will be brought for the fringe areas. There seems no planning for the required quantity of water for the city and industrial estates.

The distance from Jayakwadi to Nakshetrawadi is only 39 km. Shendra MIDC, Waluj industrial estate gave impetus to development and prosperity. The population of the city began to grow rapidly. As a result, the demand for water has been steadily increasing.

The thirst of the city was quenched through Harsul lake water in the past.

Water supply from the lake was proving insufficient in the 1970s. In 1974, the Municipal Council immediately laid a 700 mm pipeline and brought water from Jayakwadi to the city. The city was getting 40 MLD water from it. In 1990, another pipeline of 1400 mm was laid and water was brought from Jayakwadi. Both the pipelines are now outdated. The demand for water in the city has increased tremendously.

Biggest scheme for city

The population of the city will increase up to 40 lakh by 2050. Then, the city will need at least 600 MLD of water. Considering the future and the present need, the work to lay the largest 2400 mm pipeline is underway. About Rs, 2,000 crore will be spent on this scheme.

2 schemes of 156 MLD

The population of the city has now increased up to 18 lakh. The AMC needs 200 MLD of water per day while it gets only 130 MLD from Jayakwadi. The city is expected to receive 156 MLD of water through both pipelines. Since both the pipelines are rusted, water is being brought at low pressure.

Harsul water supply scheme

Harsul lakh was built in 1952. Water is brought from the lake to the purification plant on Jatwada Road. After purifying water, 10 MLD of water is brought daily to the water tank near the residence of the AMC Administrator in Delhi Gate. It is significant that the Harsul pipeline has not leaked during the last 70 years,