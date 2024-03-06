Efforts to make education more meaningful through NEP

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “Efforts have been made to make higher education more meaningful and purposeful in National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. So, there is a need to implement the NEP effectively,” said Dr Anil Rao, a veteran educationist and former principal.

He was speaking in a workshop organised by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University on Wednesday for various stakeholders for the NEP implementation.

In the first phase, the first workshop was organised at the main auditorium of Bamu for principals, education society chairmen and secretaries along with directors of the Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) of the affiliated colleges.

Vice-chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari, Pro-VC Dr Walmik Sarwade, registrar Dr Prashant Amrutkar, and director of IQAC of the university Dr Gulab Khedkar were present. Dr Anil Rao guided the participants through a PowerPoint presentation.

“The preference has been given to the mother tongue to make the policy more students-centric. There will be all-round development students through developing a multi-disciplinary outlook. It does not test students but evaluates them. The colleges will also get autonomy due to policy,” he said.

Box

VC Dr Vijay Fulari said that no one should take a shortcut as all grievances of the stakeholders would be cleared. “If the students do not attend classes, it is a failure of teachers,” he asserted. Nearly 457 principals, chairmen and secretaries of education societies and IQAC directors attended the event.