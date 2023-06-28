Eid-ul-Azha to be celebrated today

Chhatrapati Sambahjinagar: Eid-u-Azha, the feast of sacrifice will be commemorated in the city on June 29 with traditional fervour. A special prayer will be offered at the historical Eidgah of Cantonment at 8.30 am on Thursday as part of the celebration. Special prayer arrangements were also made at the different mosques of the city.

Eid-ul-Azha which is also known as Bakrid Eid is celebrated in the Zilhaj month of the Islamic calendar. Millions of pilgrims from across the world entered the holy city Makkah (Saudi Arabia) and perform Haj.

Thousands of Muslim brethren gather at Eidgah of Cantonment every year for a special prayer. Hafez Zaker Sahab will lead the Eid prayer.

Before the prayer, Maulana Naseem Miftai from Jamia Islamia Kashif-ul-Uloom, Maulana Abdul Qadir Madani, and Ilyas Falahi from Jamat-e-Islami Hind will guide the followers. Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC), Aurangabad Cantonment Board and Maharashtra State Board of Wakfs carried cleanliness and made available water for the prayer.

For those who cannot go to Eidgah, an arrangement of prayer was made in various mosques in the city. The CSMC gave a licence to Qurbani centres to perform rituals of Qurbani. A police force was deployed in the different parts of the city. The religious leaders urged the community members to take special care that the feelings of people of other religions should not be hurt.