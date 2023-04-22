Eid-ul-Fitr, Akshaya Tritiya celebrated in strict bandobast

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Eid-ul-Fitr, Akshaya Tritiya, Mahatma Bashweshwar Jayanti and Parshuram Janmotsav were celebrated in the city with religious gaiety and enthusiasm on Saturday amid strict police bandobast.

People offered Namaz in the Eidgah in Cantonment and later conveyed Eid wishes to their friends, relatives and elders. People of various religions also gathered at the Eidgah to convey wishes to their Muslim brethren. CP Dr Nikhil Gupta, other senior officers and policemen were present here from 7 am to 12 noon.

The city police had planned a strict police bandobast throughout the city. The police teams patrolling was increased in various localities. Around 1,500 policemen were deployed for the bandobast.

Similarly, changes were made in the traffic on the city roads. The road between Milind Chowk to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada Unversity Gate was closed for general traffic between 6 am and 11 am. The vehicles on this route were diverted towards Mill Corner - Bhadkal Gate - Town Hall - Makai Gate towards Begumpura. The traffic jam was averted due to this change.