Eight persons remanded in judicial custody

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Judicial magistrate MM Mali remanded eight culprits in the Kiradpura incident in judicial custody on Friday. They have been identified as Syed Shahbaz Syed Jilani, Sheikh Kalim Sheikh Salim, Sheikh Sohail Sheikh Khaja, Amer Sohail Latif Khan, Al Khutub Habib Hamad, Habib Hasan Habib Umar, Rashed Dip Salmin Dip and Sohail Khan Amjad Khan.