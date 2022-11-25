Eight suspected children in Rehmaniya colony, Shatabdinagar

Survey started by the municipal health department

Aurangabad:

There has been an outbreak of measles in some cities of the state. As children suspected of measles are being found in the city as well, a house-to-house survey is being conducted through the municipal health department. Eight suspected children have been found in Rehmaniya Colony and Shatabdinagar under Nehrunagar health centre since last week.

Municipal health officer Dr Paras Mandlecha conducted a house-to-house survey on Wednesday. The blood samples of the suspected children have been taken and sent to Haffkine Laboratory in Mumbai for examination. Asha workers are conducting surveys to prevent outbreak of measles in the municipal limits. Each suspect is being given two doses of vitamin A. A special vaccination campaign is being implemented and all the headmasters of the schools have been sent a letter to inform them about the measles patients.

Dr Mandlecha, along with surveillance officer of World Health Organization, Dr S Mujeeb visited these areas and inquired about the health of suspected measles patients. Officials Dr Balkrishna Rathodkar, Dr Ujwala Bhamre, health workers and Asha workers were present.