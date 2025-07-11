Elderly woman duped by 2 unidentified women

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A case has been registered at Jawahar Nagar police station after Kamlabai Salve (65), a retired resident of Ramanagar, Osmanpura, was robbed of Rs 40,000 on July 10. The incident took place around 8.12 pm near the Bank of India branch adjacent to Patidar Bhavan Mangal Karyalaya. Salve had gone to deposit the amount in her savings account when two unidentified women distracted her and stole the cash. Based on her complaint, police registered a theft case. CCTV footage is being examined to identify the culprits.

Ask ChatGPT