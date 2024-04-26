Election branch declares 30.67 lakh voters in district

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The district election office has declared the final list of 30.67 lakh voters in the district today. The list has been updated till April 25 (the last date of filing the nomination).

Of the total strength of 30,67,707 electors in the district, 16, 06, 613 are males; 14, 58, 381 are females; 140 are others and 2,573 are service voters in the district.

There are nine assembly constituencies in the district. Of which, six - Aurangabad (Central), Aurangabad (West), Aurangabad (East), Gangapur, Vaijapur, and Kannad - are in the jurisdiction of Aurangabad Lok Sabha Constituency, while the remaining three - Sillod, Phulambri, and Paithan - are in Jalna Lok Sabha Constituency.

The strength of voters in three assembly constituencies (of JLC) is 10,06,487. It includes 5.28 lakh males, 4.76 lakh females, 12 others, and 1063 service voters.

The strength of voters in six assembly constituencies (of ALC) is 20,61, 220. It includes 10.77 lakh males, 9.81 lakh females, 128 others, and 1510 service voters.

Assembly-wise strength of voters (approx) in the district

Constituency/ Male Voters/ Female Voters/ Others/Service Voters

Sillod/1.79L/1.60L/04/577

Phulambri/1.84L/1.66L/04/353

Paithan/1.64L/1.48L/04/134

Kannad/1.71L/1.53L/09/565

Aurangabad (Central)/ 1.80L/1.69L/05/101

Aurangabad (West)/ 2.05L/1.84L/77/141

Aurangabad (East)/ 1.76L/1.61L/13/51

Gangapur/ 1.82L/1.64L/22/289

Vaijapur/ 1.62L/1.47L/02/363

Total / 16.06L/14. 58L/140/ 2,573