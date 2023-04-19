Elections for chairmen of 5 BAMU BoS to be held

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

As more than one applications have been received for the post of chairman of various boards of studies (BoS) in Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada Unversity (BAMU), the elections of these five boards will be held. As there are two candidates for these boards, the elections for these BoS will be held during a meeting to be held on April 25, said the returning officer and registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhale. These five study centres are Marathi, Hindi, History, Botany and Chemistry while a total of 10 candidates are in the fray for these centres. The elections will be held at 11 am.

The process of appointing the chairmen fo 38 study centres of four streams is going on under the guidance of vice chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole.

Till Wednesday 5 pm, Dr Sanjay Rathod, Dr Balaji Navale, Dr Rahul Hajare, Dr Sunil Narwade, Dr Vishwas Sakhre, Dr Ejaj Qureshi, Dr Kirtiwant Gadle and Dr Sandeep Gaikwad have withdrawn their nomination.

Moreover, only one application each has been received for 19 boards and hence, elections for these BoS will not be held. Still, the posts of chairmen for 14 boards will still remain vacant.