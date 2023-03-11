Electric campus vehicles for GMCH patients soon

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Running helter-skelter for a stretcher or an ambulance to take the patients from Medicine Ward or Casualty Ward for MRI or CT Scan or other important tests, will soon be a thing of the past as the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) administration will be plying four electric vehicles on the campus soon. The administration hopes that the campus cars will be of great relief to needy patients during the crisis hour.

It may be noted that the casualty ward, medicine ward, CT Scan section, MRI section or other important sections are situated in buildings situated at different locations. The relatives use either the stretcher or ambulance to take their patients from one ward to another or one section to another for the health task. Many a time, if the ambulance is not available, the relatives had to take their patients on stretchers. Adding to the woes, it is fetched after a wait of some time. The relatives had to face severe inconvenience while taking their patients on stretchers. Hence a demand was made for a long time to minimise the inconvenience of transporting patients.

The GMCH dean Dr Sanjay Rathod said, “Our hospital will soon be receiving four electric campus vehicles through a bank. The two campus cars will have a stretcher facility, while the other two will have only seating facilities.”