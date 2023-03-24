Electricity supply of three gram panchayats disconnected

Power cut for recovery of overdue electricity bill

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has taken stringent action against three Gram Panchayats (GPs), namely Ghanegaon, Nandeda, and Ekalhera, located in Waluj industrial area. The electricity supply to these villages has been cut off since Friday owing to unpaid electricity bills.

The MSEDCL had been pursuing these GPs for the recovery of their outstanding electricity bills related to water supply. Despite persistent efforts, these GPs have been reluctant to pay their dues. Ghanegaon GP alone owes nearly Rs 7 lakhs, while Nandeda and Ekalhera GPs owe around Rs 1 lakh each.

The neglect of these GPs towards bill payments has led to the electricity supply being cut off, creating chaos and inconvenience for the villagers. This move has come as a shock to the GPs as water supply planning during the upcoming festive season and hot summer months will be severely affected by the lack of electricity.