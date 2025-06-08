Electronic cheating in online exam case registered

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A case of cheating has been registered after a candidate was caught using an electronic device to receive answers during an online examination conducted on June 6 at an exam centre on Jalna Road.

The complaint, filed by Vaibhav Pawar, manager at Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), states that Vipul Tiwalkar, a resident of Mahada Colony, Murtizapur, used a transmitter device during the computer-based test for the post of senior assistant (Accounts) with the Airports Authority of India. Tiwalkar allegedly received external help through the device. Following the incident, Jinsi Police registered an FIR against Tiwalkar and an unidentified accomplice under relevant sections of the IPC and IT Act. The incident raises serious concerns over malpractice in competitive exams held in the city.