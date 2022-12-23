Elephant's 'Dust Bath' stands second in global photo competition

-Clicked by wild life photographer Baiju Patil in Jim Corbett National Park

Aurangabad: Renowned wildlife photographer Baiju Patil's photograph of an ‘Elephant Dust Bath’ in Jim Corbett National Park has stood second in the Chromatic-2022 competition organised in Poland, Central Europe at the global level. Photographers from 196 countries participated in the competition. An American photographer stood first while China remained in third position. The selection was done from more than one lakh photos.

According to Patil, the photograph was clicked in the Jim Corbett national park. He had to visit a specific area for eight consecutive days to capture the elephant's dust bath moment on camera. While capturing this moment, two jackals were passing by. One of these jackals is seen holding prey in its mouth. The golden rays of the sun are visible in the background as this photo was taken during the golden hours. The morning rays and the underexposed photo of the jackals add to the artistry of the photo. This photo is being called and appreciated all over the world. This year, Patil has also been honored in the Global Photo Contest, America, Milvus photo contest, Romania and with the ND Photography Award. Patil's exhibition titled 'Save Tigers' will be held in Malaysia by Royal Albert Hall, London. Meanwhile, Patil will soon fly abroad to accept the world award.

Elephant's daily routine

In the photograph, the elephant is seen showering dust on itself. After bathing in water every morning and evening, elephants sprinkle mud and dust on their body at regular intervals to protect them from the pests that live on the elephant's body, said Patil.