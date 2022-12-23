Ellora Cave complex witnesses tarring of internal roads after 20 years

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad:

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI, Aurangabad Circle) has geared up to undertake conservation works of the selected heritage monuments in its jurisdiction. The works have been sped up to complete before the visit of the G20 delegation to the Tourism Capital - Aurangabad scheduled on February 13 and 14, 2023.

Tarring of roads at Ellora Caves

The world heritage site Ellora comprises 34 caves belonging to Hinduism, Jainism and Buddhism. These caves are in groups and spread over around 2.5 square kilometres. According to sources, “The ASI has undertaken the tarring of the internal roads after 20 long years. The work is going on with a start-to-finish schedule. The tarring of roads will help the driving of special e-buses ferrying the international delegates smoothly. Presently, the ASI is operating e-vehicles for tourists since August, this year.”

The work of minor repairing of the existing pathway and curb stone is underway. The existing pathway is extended from Cave Number 17 to 27, added the sources.

Maintaining minar of Maqbara

Bibi ka Maqbara is popularly known as the Taj of Deccan, It is visited by lakhs of domestic and international tourists every year. However, the monument suddenly came into the news after a portion of one edge of the minaret affiliated with the royal mausoleum fell during world heritage week in November 2022. Now, the ASI circle has deployed skilled and expert manpower to retrieve the missing portion to match the original design. The steel scaffolding of more than 50 feet in height has been erected to reach the target. Initially, the lime mortar was filled to meet the missing portion and then the floral design was embossed on it. After completion of the curing process, it will be coloured with cream colour to match the original structure, it is learnt.