Embrace technology to shape the future and upscale your business

Young Indians Yi Master Class: (CII) Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar chapter

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Leading experts emphasized the need for young people to actively shape the future and for businesses to embrace technology to thrive at the ‘Young Indians’ Yi Master Class, organized by the Confederation of Indian Industry's (CII) Yi Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar chapter recently.

Dr Rahul Mirchandani, chief guest and speaker, chairman of Aries Agro Ltd, highlighted the importance of leveraging digital technology for business success. He showcased innovations in the agricultural sector and stressed the need for products to become their own celebrities. Dr Mirchandani emphasized the role of automation and digitization in scaling production, customizing capabilities, and reaching rural markets. He shared that 100 percent of Aries operations, payments are now processed digitally, paperless, and cashless.

Sanjeev Jain, founder of CEOITBOX, spoke on the topic of ‘Leveraging Digital Technology to Upscale Business.’ He emphasized the crucial role of technology in today's fast-paced business environment. Jain highlighted various fundamental technologies, including communication, collaboration, data analysis, and management, that are essential for companies to stay competitive. He stressed the importance of using technology effectively to achieve organizational success.

Pankaj Goel, founder of Capital Setu, addressed the topic of ‘Business Cash Flow Optimization.’ He emphasized that cash flow is crucial for any company, regardless of market conditions. Goel highlighted the risks of bankruptcy for businesses with irregular cash flow and limited liquidity, even if they are profitable on paper. He emphasized the importance of managing working capital and implementing processes to address cash flow challenges before they arise. Chapter chair Swapnil Ansarwadkar, Co-chair Vineet Peety, Nilesh Patil and other members of Yi were present.