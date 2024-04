Emergency load shedding hits Garkheda: Rising demand strains power supply

10 MVA power transformer in the 33 KV Sutgirni substation is getting overloaded

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar : Due to increasing temperature and subsequent demand for electricity, MSEDCL may have to carry out emergency load shedding on some feeders in the Garkheda area. However, MSEDCL has appealed to the consumers to be patient and cooperate as the situation will be normalised in two days.

Due to failure of 10 MVA power transformer in 33 KV substation at N-4, the load of 11 KV Garkheda feeder has been diverted to 33 KV Sutgirni substation. But for the last 3 to 4 days, due to the rising temperature, the power demand has suddenly increased. Hence, the 10 MVA power transformer in the 33 KV Sutgirni substation is getting overloaded. As a result, there is a possibility of emergency load shedding for about 2 hours at any time from 10 pm to 2 am on some power feeders. It includes Sarang Housing Society, Nandigram Society, CADA office, Veda Mantra, Chaitanya Housing Society, Gajanan Colony, Vishalnagar, Alankar Society, Trimurti Chowk, Shantiniketan Colony, Uttamnagar, Bhanudasnagar, Vishnunagar, Arihantnagar, Mitranagar on 11 KV Gajanannagar feeder.

Yash Muthian, Nath Prangan, Sahas Society, Adinathnagar, Bhandar Chowk, K-Pond Hospital, Prernanagar, Vijay Chowk, Swapnagri, Maniknagar, Hanumannagar, Pundliknagar, Hussain Colony, Chhatrapatinagar on 11 KV Suhas Colony feeder and 11 KV Garkheda feeder, Meharnagar, Ulkanagari, Sahayognagar, Hiranyanagar, Shastrinagar, Bhagwati Colony, Ashoknagar, Hedgewar Hospital and Trimurti Complex on 11 KV Mutha feeder.

Power outage in some areas today

Meanwhile, power supply in Malani DTC, Mayanagar, Cidco N-2, N-3, Ajaydeep Complex, Mansi Hotel, Gurusahninagar, Tirupati Park, Choudhary DTC, N-4, Parijatnagar, Vivekanandnagar, Vishrantinagar, High Court and Garkheda area under N-4 substation will be shut down from 9 am to 6 pm on Thursday for the replacement of the power transformer.