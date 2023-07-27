Employee dupes owner of Rs 35L

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

An owner kept faith on an employee but the later duped him of Rs 35 lakh. The employee is missing for the past five months, but his family members had not even lodged his complaint. Based on the complaint lodged by the owner, a case has been registered with Vedantnagar police station. The accused has been identified as Rishikesh Ratan Karpe (24, Padegaon).

According to the details, Rishikesh’s father was an employee of Sudesh Ranchoddas Vaishnav (50, Padampura). Considering his loyalth, Sudesh employed his son Rishikesh as his employee after the death of his father. With a few months, Rishkesh gained Sudesh’s confidence and started operating his bank transactions. He had his bank cards and also knew the passwords. Rishisikesh duped Sudesh of around Rs 35 lakh and fled away.