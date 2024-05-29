Employee loses left hand in workplace accident

Case registered against plant head, manager, and contractor

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In a workplace incident at Rucha Engineering in Shendra industrial estate, an employee's left hand was severed in a press machine accident. The Chikalthana police have registered a case against the plant head, manager, and contractor following a complaint from the injured employee.

According to police, Bhujang Mulak (41, Bharadkheda, Badnapur) was performing his duties on April 10 when the incident occurred. According to Mulak, he was instructed to operate the pressure machine by manager Sachin Nikam, plant head Sanjay Kapate, and employee contractor Mohan Barandwal, despite their admitted lack of knowledge about the machinery.

At around 5:45 pm, while operating the machine, Mulak's left hand was caught in the press, resulting in severe injuries. He was immediately rushed to the hospital, but surgeons were forced to amputate his left hand due to the extent of the damage.

The injury has caused significant financial hardship for Mulak and his family, as his ability to work has been severely impacted. Following his discharge from the hospital, Mulak filed a complaint with the police. Acting on the instructions of police inspector Ravikiran Darwade, a case was registered against the three company officials. Constable Ravindra Salve is investigating the incident.